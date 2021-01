बुलंदशहर में जहरीली शराब पीने से 5 लोगों की मौत, सीएम योगी ने NSA लगाने का दिया आदेश

One more person died, taking death toll to 5. Postmortem being done. Our priority is treatment & 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids being conducted at liquor shops: Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr https://t.co/gF89tFUVxk pic.twitter.com/RA5TmR7XBK