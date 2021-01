अखिलेश के बाद अब सपा एमएलसी का चौंकाने वाला बयान, कहा- कहीं कोरोना की वैक्सीन न बना दे नपुंसक

#COVID19 vaccine might contain something, which can cause harm. Tomorrow, people will say vaccine was given to kill/decrease population. You can even become impotent, anything can happen: Mirzapur SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav saying he won't get vaccinated https://t.co/dyQToL2kVk pic.twitter.com/gmDmRruvtg