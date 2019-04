NCW Chairperson on Azam Khan's remark 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai': He's always talking dirty about women&in this election it's the 2nd remark he gave against woman politician. NCW has taken suo-motu cognizance&we're sending him notice pic.twitter.com/YSjADwNQqc

Rekha Sharma, NCW: We are also writing to EC to take strict action against him because he has to learn this lesson now. It's high time, he has to stop this. Women are not sex objects. I think, women voters should vote against such kind of people who are treating women in such way https://t.co/MnxQhAiBLi