#WATCH : "The (U.S.) administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years" says Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador the United Nations pic.twitter.com/Odg6ikjXCL

#WATCH: "We know that Pakistan can do more to fight terrorism, and we want them to step up and do that. In terms of specific actions, I think you will see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours" says White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders pic.twitter.com/NJCGUaWOg7