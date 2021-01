अमेरिका में विलुप्तप्राय जीव की पीठ पर 'TRUMP' लिखा मिला, फोटो देख गुस्साए लोग

⚠️HELP FIND WHO MUTILATED A MANATEE: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating who carved the word "Trump" on a Florida manatee. USFWS is looking for any information: cal Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at 888-404-3922. https://t.co/FXQ2l3fYTj pic.twitter.com/jI9kL1BNe5