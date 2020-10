डेथ वैली में सेल्फी लेने पहुंच रहे हैं लोग, टेम्परेचर इतना कि झुलस झाए चेहरा

View this post on Instagram

Death Valley is a desert in Eastern California and it's considered as one of the hottest places on Earth. ☠️I was there when they recorded the highest temperature in the world since 1913. Such an experience .🔥