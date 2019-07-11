

Dunwoody Police tell me it is possible well over $100,000 in cash covered 285 West last night after a door on an armored truck came open. If you picked up any of the cash police are asking you to return it or you could be charged with theft. https://t.co/H5PaYx5nkP #11Alive pic.twitter.com/WY9gWzRj1n — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019

If you grabbed any of the money that spilled on I-285, you may want to return it ASAP. Dunwoody police investigators have seen the video shared on social media and will be working to identify drivers from their tag numbers. https://t.co/JYeVLa795y pic.twitter.com/lOKWw9naUO

— AJC (@ajc) July 10, 2019



— Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019



Me thinking about all that damn money on I-285 I missed out on smfh pic.twitter.com/RYHVTEH6zS

— Lelouch Vi Hendrxx 🇭🇹 (@ohthats__jayy) July 10, 2019



Last night, I was NOT driving on 1-285 and free money was flying all over the highway. This morning, I WAS driving on I-285 and a rock flew off of a large truck and cracked my windshield. I just.... pic.twitter.com/37hUwy4LOg

— Super Saiyan Mai (@simplymaiya) July 10, 2019



NEXT ON CHANNEL 2: Police say $175K spilled onto I-285 from armored car; Drivers who took cash could face charges: https://t.co/0c6ZXpVab4 pic.twitter.com/oap17Ne1Np

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 10, 2019



Imma just leave this right here... pic.twitter.com/ctFZqruBdV

— Kites & Flights... (@Caramelbelle) July 10, 2019