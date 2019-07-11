होम » न्यूज » दुनिया

...जब नेशनल हाईवे पर ट्रक से उड़ने लगे नोट, लोगों ने लूट लिए 68 लाख

मामला अटलांटा के सबसे व्यस्त माने जाने वाले राजमार्ग का है. यहां सड़क के किनारे खड़े एक बख्तरबंद ट्रक के दरवाजे को लोगों ने खटखटाया तो उसमें अचानक अमेरिकी डॉलर उड़ने लगे.

News18Hindi
Updated: July 11, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
...जब नेशनल हाईवे पर ट्रक से उड़ने लगे नोट, लोगों ने लूट लिए 68 लाख
अमेरिका में ट्रक से बरसते नोट
News18Hindi
Updated: July 11, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
अमेरिका के एक नेशनल हाईवे पर लोग उस समय हैरान रह गए, जब उन्होंने एक बख्तरबंद ट्रक से पैसे उड़ते देखा. डब्लूएसबी रेडियो के मुताबिक, रोड पर अमेरिकी डॉलर उड़ते देख वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई. नकदी की बारिश ने एक दर्जन से अधिक ड्राइवरों को एशफोर्ड-डुनवुड रोड के पास खींचने को मजबूर कर दिया.

मामला अटलांटा के सबसे व्यस्त माने जाने वाले राजमार्ग का है. यहां सड़क के किनारे खड़े एक बख्तरबंद ट्रक के दरवाजे को लोगों ने खटखटाया तो उसमें अचानक अमेरिकी डॉलर उड़ने लगे. लोग अपनी गाड़ियों को रोककर डॉलर उठाने लग गए. इस घटना का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें लोगों के अपनी कारों को रोकते और सड़क से नोट उठाते देखा जा सकता है.





ट्रक से 68 लाख रुपये गायब
Loading...

जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो नोट उठाने वाले लोग मौके से फरार हो गए. हालांकि, कुछ लोग पैसे लूटने में चूक गए. डुनवुड के पुलिस अधिकारी एसजीटी रॉबर्ट पार्सन्स ने रेडियो स्टेशन को बताया कि सड़क से पैसे उठाना भी अपराध है. पुलिस इस बात की जांच कर रही है कि ट्रक से कितना पैसा गायब है, लेकिन अनुमान है कि लगभग $ 100,000, या INR 68,35,000 यानी 68 लाख रुपये गायब है.

हालांकि, कुछ लोग पैसा लौटाने के लिए आगे आए हैं. लेकिन इससे नेटिज़न्स में एक बहस शुरू हो गई है कि क्या वे पैसे लेने के लिए रुक गए होंगे? लोग इसको लेकर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं.

— Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019













Loading...
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES