...जब नेशनल हाईवे पर ट्रक से उड़ने लगे नोट, लोगों ने लूट लिए 68 लाख
मामला अटलांटा के सबसे व्यस्त माने जाने वाले राजमार्ग का है. यहां सड़क के किनारे खड़े एक बख्तरबंद ट्रक के दरवाजे को लोगों ने खटखटाया तो उसमें अचानक अमेरिकी डॉलर उड़ने लगे. लोग अपनी गाड़ियों को रोककर डॉलर उठाने लग गए. इस घटना का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें लोगों के अपनी कारों को रोकते और सड़क से नोट उठाते देखा जा सकता है.
Dunwoody Police tell me it is possible well over $100,000 in cash covered 285 West last night after a door on an armored truck came open. If you picked up any of the cash police are asking you to return it or you could be charged with theft. https://t.co/H5PaYx5nkP #11Alive pic.twitter.com/WY9gWzRj1n— Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019
ट्रक से 68 लाख रुपये गायब
हालांकि, कुछ लोग पैसा लौटाने के लिए आगे आए हैं. लेकिन इससे नेटिज़न्स में एक बहस शुरू हो गई है कि क्या वे पैसे लेने के लिए रुक गए होंगे? लोग इसको लेकर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं.
If you grabbed any of the money that spilled on I-285, you may want to return it ASAP. Dunwoody police investigators have seen the video shared on social media and will be working to identify drivers from their tag numbers. https://t.co/JYeVLa795y pic.twitter.com/lOKWw9naUO
Me thinking about all that damn money on I-285 I missed out on smfh pic.twitter.com/RYHVTEH6zS
Last night, I was NOT driving on 1-285 and free money was flying all over the highway. This morning, I WAS driving on I-285 and a rock flew off of a large truck and cracked my windshield. I just.... pic.twitter.com/37hUwy4LOg
NEXT ON CHANNEL 2: Police say $175K spilled onto I-285 from armored car; Drivers who took cash could face charges: https://t.co/0c6ZXpVab4 pic.twitter.com/oap17Ne1Np
Imma just leave this right here... pic.twitter.com/ctFZqruBdV
