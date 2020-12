मां-बाप ने बच्चे का रखा अनोखा नाम, अब 60 साल तक फ्री में पिज्जा खिलाएगी कंपनी

We are thrilled to announce the safe arrival of baby Dominic – whose family are the winners of Domino’s 60 Years’ Worth of Free Pizza Birthday Giveaway. https://t.co/OVKhh1Ount pic.twitter.com/ZuubyDNtlg

WE KID YOU NOT: To celebrate our 60th Birthday on 9 December 2020, we’re giving away the equivalent of 60 years’ worth of FREE* pizza to the family of a baby named ‘Dominic’ or ‘Dominique’ born in Australia on that day. Now that’s something to stork about! https://t.co/feZxSmEQgp pic.twitter.com/SMU7feycLL