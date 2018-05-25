कनाडा में भारतीय रेस्टोरेंट में ब्लास्ट: 15 घायल, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्धों की फोटो
कनाडा के पील पैरामेडिक्स ने ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने बॉम्बे भेल रेस्टॉरेंट से 15 घायलों को ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया है, इनमें से तीन की हालत गंभीर है.
ब्लास्ट ओंटारियो के हुरोंटारियो स्ट्रीट और एग्लिटन एवेन्यू के करीब स्थित बॉम्बे भेल नाम के रेस्टोरेंट में हुआ है. इस घटना में 15 लोग घायल हुए हैं जिनमें से तीन की हालत गंभीर है. उन्हें इलाज के लिए टोरंटो ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है.
पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि दो संदिग्ध IED लेकर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे थे और ब्लास्ट के तुरंत बाद दोनों घटनास्थल से भाग गए थे.
2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018
@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7
— Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018
सीबीसी न्यूज के वीडियो एडिटर टोनी स्मिथ ने घटना के बाद की तस्वीरें भी ट्वीट की हैं.
Explosion: Multiple people injured following reports of an explosion at Bambay Bhel Restaurant 5035 Hurontario St near Eglinton in Mississauga. pic.twitter.com/1Tb9ODag88
— Tony Smyth (@LateNightCam) May 25, 2018
घटना के बाद रेस्टोरेंट को खाली कराया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि जांच के लिए बिल्डिंग को सील किया जा सकता है.
