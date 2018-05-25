होम » न्यूज » दुनिया

कनाडा में भारतीय रेस्टोरेंट में ब्लास्ट: 15 घायल, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्धों की फोटो

कनाडा के पील पैरामेडिक्स ने ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने बॉम्बे भेल रेस्टॉरेंट से 15 घायलों को ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया है, इनमें से तीन की हालत गंभीर है.

कनाडा में भारतीय रेस्टोरेंट में ब्लास्ट: 15 घायल, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्धों की फोटो
ब्लास्ट के बाद बॉम्बे भेल को खाली कराया गया है. फोटो- ट्विटर
कनाडा के ओंटारियो में एक भारतीय रेस्टोरेंट में ब्लास्ट हुआ है. इस ब्लास्ट में करीब 15 लोग घायल हुए हैं जिनमें से तीन की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है. घटना की जांच में जुटी पुलिस ने दो नकाबपोश संदिग्धों की फोटो भी ट्विटर पर शेयर की है.

ब्लास्ट ओंटारियो के हुरोंटारियो स्ट्रीट और एग्लिटन एवेन्यू के करीब स्थित बॉम्बे भेल नाम के रेस्टोरेंट में हुआ है. इस घटना में 15 लोग घायल हुए हैं जिनमें से तीन की हालत गंभीर है. उन्हें इलाज के लिए टोरंटो ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है.

पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि दो संदिग्ध IED लेकर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे थे और ब्लास्ट के तुरंत बाद दोनों घटनास्थल से भाग गए थे.



कनाडा के पील पैरामेडिक्स ने ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने बॉम्बे भेल रेस्टॉरेंट से 15 घायलों को ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया है, इनमें से तीन की हालत गंभीर है.



सीबीसी न्यूज के वीडियो एडिटर टोनी स्मिथ ने घटना के बाद की तस्वीरें भी ट्वीट की हैं.



घटना के बाद रेस्टोरेंट को खाली कराया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि जांच के लिए बिल्डिंग को सील किया जा सकता है.
