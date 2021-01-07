दुनिया

दुनिया News

US Capitol Hill Violence पर क्या बोले दुनिया के नेता, रिपब्लिकन्स ही ट्रंप से नाराज़

अमेरिकी संसद में हुई हिंसा की दुनिया भर में आलोचना. (फोटो- AP)
अमेरिकी संसद में हुई हिंसा की दुनिया भर में आलोचना. (फोटो- AP)

US Capitol Hill Violence: अमेरिका की संसद में ट्रंप समर्थकों द्वारा की गयी हिंसा कि पूरी दुनिया में कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है. कनाडा, न्यूजीलैंड, भारत और ब्रिटेन जैसे देशों के नेताओं ने इसे शर्मनाक बताया है.

  • Last Updated: January 7, 2021, 9:18 AM IST
वाशिंगटन. अमेरिका की संसद कैपिटल (Capitol Hill Violence) में ट्रंप समर्थकों (Donald Trump) द्वारा की गयी हिंसा की पूरी दुनिया में कड़ी आलोचना की जा रही है. कनाडा, न्यूजीलैंड, मेक्सिको, जर्मनी जैसे देशों के नेताओं ने इस घटना की कड़ी निंदा की है. सिर्फ दुनिया के नेता ही नहीं उपराष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस भी इस घटना से काफी नाराज़ नज़र आए और उन्होंने इसे अमेरिकी इतिहास का काला दिन बता दिया है. सिर्फ पेंस ही नहीं रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के कई नेताओं ने ट्रंप समर्थकों की इस हरक़त की कड़ी निंदा की है और ट्रंप के खिलाफ संविधान 25वां अमेडमेंट लागू करने की चर्चाएं भी जारी हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने भी अमेरिका में हुई इस घटना के प्रति रोष जाहिर किया है.


पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया- 'वाशिंगटन डीसी में दंगा और हिंसा की ख़बरें देखकर मैं व्यथित हूं. शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सत्ता का क्रमबद्ध हस्तांतरण जारी रहना चाहिए. लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया को गैरकानूनी विरोध के माध्यम से से दबाव में आने नहीं दिया जा सकता.' कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रुडो ने कहा- अमेरिका हमारे निकटतम सहयोगियों में से एक है और कनाडाई नागरिक लोकतंत्र पर हुए इस शर्मनाक हमले को देखकर काफी दुखी हैं. हिंसा कभी भी लोगों की इच्छा पर काबू पाने में सफल नहीं होगी. अमेरिका में लोकतंत्र को बरकरार रखा जाना चाहिए - और यह होगा. न्यूजीलैंड की पीएम जेसिंडा अर्डन ने कहा- इतने सारे लोगों की तरह, मैं भी देख रही हूं कि अमेरिका में क्या हो रहा है. मैं अमेरिका में दोस्तों की भावनाओं को समझ सकती हूं - जो हो रहा है वह गलत है. लोकतंत्र में लोगों को वोट देने का अधिकार है, उनकी आवाज सुनी जाती है. ये निर्णय शांतिपूर्वक लिए जाते हैं और इनका फैसला भीड़ को लेने की आजादी नहीं दी सकती. हम हर उस शख्स के साथ खड़े हैं जो आज की इस घटना से नाराज़ है. मुझे कोई संदेह नहीं है कि लोकतंत्र प्रबल होगा.ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने कहा- अमेरिकी संसद में जो देखने को मिला वह अपमानजनक है. अमेरिका दुनिया भर में लोकतंत्र के लिए खड़ा है और अब यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि सत्ता का शांतिपूर्ण और व्यवस्थित हस्तांतरण होना चाहिए.ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री स्कॉट मॉरिसन ने कहा- अमेरिकी संसद से सामने आ रहे दृश्य काफी परेशान करने वाले हैं. हम हिंसा की निंदा करते हैं और महान अमेरिकी लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में नव निर्वाचित प्रशासन को सरकार के शांतिपूर्ण हस्तांतरण को लेकर आशान्वित हैं. न्यूज एजेंसी AP के मुताबिक, ट्रंप समर्थक कैपिटल हिल बिल्डिंग में घुस गए और हंगामा करने लगे. ऐसे में कांग्रेस को मजबूरन अपनी कार्यवाही स्थगित करनी पड़ी. ट्रंप समर्थकों और पुलिस बल के बीच हिंसक झड़प में कई घायल हुए. भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस को आंसू गैसे के गोले दागने पड़े.




उपराष्ट्रपति पेंस भी ट्रंप से खफा
प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट की जीत पर मुहर लगाने के लिए कांग्रेस यानी अमेरिकी संसद का संयुक्त सत्र बुलाया जाता है. इसकी अध्यक्षता उप राष्ट्रपति करते हैं और कुर्सी पर माइक पेंस थे. ट्रंप समर्थकों की हरकत से बेहद खफा दिखे. उन्होंने कहा- यह अमेरिकी इतिहास का सबसे काला दिन है. हिंसा से लोकतंत्र को दबाया या हराया नहीं जा सकता. यह अमेरिकी जनता के भरोसे का केंद्र था, है और हमेशा रहेगा. सिर्फ पेंस ही नहीं कही रिपब्लिकन सीनेटर भी इस हिंसा से नाराज़ नज़र आए और कहा कि ये देखकर अमेरिका की आने वाली नस्लें हमारे बारे में क्या सोचेंगी.
