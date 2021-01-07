US Capitol Hill Violence पर क्या बोले दुनिया के नेता, रिपब्लिकन्स ही ट्रंप से नाराज़

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 6, 2021

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 6, 2021

The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight’s scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock.We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 6, 2021

I am following what is happening in #Washington with great concern. Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms. I am confident in the strength and robustness of the institutions of the United States. #CapitolHill — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

अमेरिका की संसद कैपिटल (Capitol Hill Violence) में ट्रंप समर्थकों (Donald Trump) द्वारा की गयी हिंसा की पूरी दुनिया में कड़ी आलोचना की जा रही है. कनाडा, न्यूजीलैंड, मेक्सिको, जर्मनी जैसे देशों के नेताओं ने इस घटना की कड़ी निंदा की है. सिर्फ दुनिया के नेता ही नहीं उपराष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस भी इस घटना से काफी नाराज़ नज़र आए और उन्होंने इसे अमेरिकी इतिहास का काला दिन बता दिया है. सिर्फ पेंस ही नहीं रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के कई नेताओं ने ट्रंप समर्थकों की इस हरक़त की कड़ी निंदा की है और ट्रंप के खिलाफ संविधान 25वां अमेडमेंट लागू करने की चर्चाएं भी जारी हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने भी अमेरिका में हुई इस घटना के प्रति रोष जाहिर किया है.'वाशिंगटन डीसी में दंगा और हिंसा की ख़बरें देखकर मैं व्यथित हूं. शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सत्ता का क्रमबद्ध हस्तांतरण जारी रहना चाहिए. लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया को गैरकानूनी विरोध के माध्यम से से दबाव में आने नहीं दिया जा सकता.'कनाडा के पीएमने कहा- अमेरिका हमारे निकटतम सहयोगियों में से एक है और कनाडाई नागरिक लोकतंत्र पर हुए इस शर्मनाक हमले को देखकर काफी दुखी हैं. हिंसा कभी भी लोगों की इच्छा पर काबू पाने में सफल नहीं होगी. अमेरिका में लोकतंत्र को बरकरार रखा जाना चाहिए - और यह होगा.न्यूजीलैंड की पीएमने कहा- इतने सारे लोगों की तरह, मैं भी देख रही हूं कि अमेरिका में क्या हो रहा है. मैं अमेरिका में दोस्तों की भावनाओं को समझ सकती हूं - जो हो रहा है वह गलत है. लोकतंत्र में लोगों को वोट देने का अधिकार है, उनकी आवाज सुनी जाती है. ये निर्णय शांतिपूर्वक लिए जाते हैं और इनका फैसला भीड़ को लेने की आजादी नहीं दी सकती. हम हर उस शख्स के साथ खड़े हैं जो आज की इस घटना से नाराज़ है. मुझे कोई संदेह नहीं है कि लोकतंत्र प्रबल होगा.ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्रीने कहा- अमेरिकी संसद में जो देखने को मिला वह अपमानजनक है. अमेरिका दुनिया भर में लोकतंत्र के लिए खड़ा है और अब यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि सत्ता का शांतिपूर्ण और व्यवस्थित हस्तांतरण होना चाहिए.ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्रीने कहा- अमेरिकी संसद से सामने आ रहे दृश्य काफी परेशान करने वाले हैं. हम हिंसा की निंदा करते हैं और महान अमेरिकी लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में नव निर्वाचित प्रशासन को सरकार के शांतिपूर्ण हस्तांतरण को लेकर आशान्वित हैं.न्यूज एजेंसी AP के मुताबिक, ट्रंप समर्थक कैपिटल हिल बिल्डिंग में घुस गए और हंगामा करने लगे. ऐसे में कांग्रेस को मजबूरन अपनी कार्यवाही स्थगित करनी पड़ी. ट्रंप समर्थकों और पुलिस बल के बीच हिंसक झड़प में कई घायल हुए. भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस को आंसू गैसे के गोले दागने पड़े.प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट की जीत पर मुहर लगाने के लिए कांग्रेस यानी अमेरिकी संसद का संयुक्त सत्र बुलाया जाता है. इसकी अध्यक्षता उप राष्ट्रपति करते हैं और कुर्सी पर माइक पेंस थे. ट्रंप समर्थकों की हरकत से बेहद खफा दिखे. उन्होंने कहा- यह अमेरिकी इतिहास का सबसे काला दिन है. हिंसा से लोकतंत्र को दबाया या हराया नहीं जा सकता. यह अमेरिकी जनता के भरोसे का केंद्र था, है और हमेशा रहेगा. सिर्फ पेंस ही नहीं कही रिपब्लिकन सीनेटर भी इस हिंसा से नाराज़ नज़र आए और कहा कि ये देखकर अमेरिका की आने वाली नस्लें हमारे बारे में क्या सोचेंगी.