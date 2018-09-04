होम » न्यूज » दुनिया

चीन: स्कूल में बच्चों का स्वागत पोल डांस किया गया, प्रिंसिपल बर्खास्त

स्कूल और उसकी प्रिंसिपल लाई रोंग को पोल डांस का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद ऑनलाइन आलोचनाओं को भी झेलना पड़ा.

Updated: September 4, 2018, 3:40 PM IST
चीन: स्कूल में बच्चों का स्वागत पोल डांस किया गया, प्रिंसिपल बर्खास्त
पोल डांस करते बच्चे
September 4, 2018
चीन में एक किंडरगार्टन की प्रिंसिपल को स्कूल में बच्चों के सामने पोल डांस आयोजित करने के आरोप में बर्खास्त कर दिया गया. पोल डांस को लेकर बच्चों के अभिभावक नाराज़ हो गए थे. पोल में चीन का झंडा लगा हुआ था.

ग्लोबल टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक दक्षिणी चीन के गुआंगदोंग प्रांत में ये स्कूल है. फिलहाल स्कूल के  प्रिंसिपल  को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है. सोमवार को बच्चों की कक्षा का पहला दिन था और इसी दिन पोल डांस का आयोजन कराया गया. इस डांस में बाहर से कलाकार आए थे.


स्कूल और उसकी प्रिंसिपल लाई रोंग को पोल डांस का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद ऑनलाइन आलोचनाओं को भी झेलना पड़ा.



इस पोल डांस कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्कूल के 500 बच्चे शामिल हुए. स्कूल को माफी मांगने को कहा गया है.

