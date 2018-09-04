चीन: स्कूल में बच्चों का स्वागत पोल डांस किया गया, प्रिंसिपल बर्खास्त
स्कूल और उसकी प्रिंसिपल लाई रोंग को पोल डांस का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद ऑनलाइन आलोचनाओं को भी झेलना पड़ा.
ग्लोबल टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक दक्षिणी चीन के गुआंगदोंग प्रांत में ये स्कूल है. फिलहाल स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है. सोमवार को बच्चों की कक्षा का पहला दिन था और इसी दिन पोल डांस का आयोजन कराया गया. इस डांस में बाहर से कलाकार आए थे.
So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3— Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018
इस पोल डांस कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्कूल के 500 बच्चे शामिल हुए. स्कूल को माफी मांगने को कहा गया है.
