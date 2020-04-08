कोरोना से जूझ रहे देश के लिए आगे आयीं पूर्व मिस इंग्लैंड भाषा मुखर्जी, बतौर डॉक्टर संभाली जिम्मेदारी
मिस इंग्लैंड रहीं भाषा मुखर्जी ने बतौर डॉक्टर प्रैक्टिस शुरू की.
भाषा ने बताया कि बीते कुछ दिनों से वें अपने अस्पताल के दोस्तों के संपर्क में थीं और उन्होंने वहां से जो बातें सुनीं उसके बाद वे खुद को वापस जाने से रोक नहीं पायीं.
April 8, 2020
अभी मॉडल नहीं डॉक्टर्स की ज़रुरत
डेली स्टार के मुताबिक 24 वर्षीय भाषा ने कहा कि अभी देश को मॉडल नहीं एक डॉक्टर की ज़रुरत है और इसलिए उन्होंने अपना फर्ज निभाने के लिए वापस अस्पताल से संपर्क किया है. उन्होंने फिलहाल अपने मॉडलिंग करियर से ब्रेक लेकर कोरोना महामारी से निपटने के लिए बतौर डॉक्टर काम करने का फैसला लिया है. भाषा मिस इंग्लैंड बनने के बाद भारत भी आयीं थीं और उन्होंने अपनी जीती हुई रकम में से बड़ा हिस्सा अनाथ लड़कियों के लिए काम करने वाली एक सस्ता को दान कर दिया था.
दोस्तों के मैसेज आए, मैं खुद को रोक नहीं पाई
द इंडीपेंडेंट के मुताबिक भाषा लिंकनशायर के पिलग्रिम हॉस्पिटल में काम कर रहीं थीं और बाद में मॉडलिंग करियर के लिए उन्होंने प्रैक्टिस छोड़ दी थी. भाषा ने बताया कि बीते कुछ दिनों से वें अपने अस्पताल के दोस्तों के संपर्क में थीं और उन्होंने वहां से जो बातें सुनीं उसके बाद वे खुद को वापस जाने से रोक नहीं पायीं. उन्होंने बताया, मिस इंग्लैंड बनकर आपको चैरिटी तो करनी होती है लेकिन हमेशा आपको एक ताज पहनना होगा, तैयार होकर मुस्कुराना होगा. मैं बस घर लौटकर सीधे प्रैक्टिस (डॉक्टर) में जुट जाना चाहती थी. मुझे इस बात का एहसास था कि मैंने जीवन में जो पढ़ाई की, मेरे पास जो डिग्री है, उसका इस्तेमाल करने का इससे बेहतर कोई और वक़्त नहीं हो सकता.
दिसंबर 2019 में बनीं थीं मिस इंग्लैंड बनीं
बता दें कि भाषा सिर्फ नौ साल की उम्र में ही भारत से अपने माता-पिता के साथ इंग्लैंड आ गयीं थीं. भाषा मुखर्जी साल 2019 में मिस इंग्लैंड चुनी गयीं. उनका मानना है कि बेशक वो मिस इंग्लैंड के तौर पर इंसानियत के लिए ही काम कर रही थीं. लेकिन जब दुनिया भर में लोग कोरोना वायरस से मर रहे हैं और उनके डॉक्टर साथी इतनी मेहनत कर रहे हैं, उनका ताज पहन कर घूमना शायद सही नहीं होगा. इसलिए अब वह महत्वाकांक्षाओं को पीछे रखकर डॉक्टर होने का फर्ज निभा रही है.
View this post on Instagram
What an ending to the YEAR ! WELL DONE @toniannsingh for smashing it last night , we felt so proud of you when watching you sing from back stage ! TRULY WE BLED GREEN LAST NIGHT WITH ALL ROUNDS DOMINATED WITH GREEN TEAM ! Medical school finals, miss England and then miss world... This year has been a year of preparing for exams one after another and I'm so glad I can finally take a breath ! So happy for all us girls who worked so hard , through blood sweat and tears , over coming so many personal battles and obstacles to put on the show last night ! Not every story i got to hear and not every story was highlighted perhaps but you all are warriors. Warriors fight not for themselves or personal gains but for a collective victory and that WE HAVE DONE ! Im so humbled with all the positivity that I had in my journey and you can see from my smile how happy I truly was to walk for my country ! Thank you to my sponsors : Opening outfit @aftershock_london Dances of the world @touchwood_boutique Finale outfit @officialelliewilde Jewellery @roshansjewellery Casual wear sponsor @puneetbhandal Charity donor sponsor @diamonddealerdirect Fitness sponsors @torpexsports @thegymgroupderby @kombatkinetics Salon sponsor @thedollssalon Thank you SAM SAEED for well starting this journey for me in the first place ! I am so so so lucky to have a mentor like @angiesdiarypics who, in a world of corruption and selfishness is a soul with a true pure heart. Thank you to my @missenglandnews sisters who came to cheer and my family @musicwitha @aryavisuals and @sharazaliofficial - every smile was for you last night. Thank you @alanstrutt and my NHS colleagues and friends for coming all the way to rep our PILGRIM HOSPITAL @rizqadir07 @sajidwali10 and @ibbymalz . Lastly my final thanks to @sobharth and @simrankaurbharth - family without blood ties... Thank you for EVERYTHING! Thank you @missworld for inviting 111 countries for the incredible show that we put together truly it was a production and the girls made the show such a success with their hard work. Hats off to all 111 contestants - you truly are stars
