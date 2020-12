चट्टान में बैठे सांप पर हमला करने की गलती कर बैठी चील, VIDEO में देखें फिर हुआ क्या

This scene which has taken in the camera is amazing,The Mother Earth's creature are trying to eat food and one has saving his life.@ErikSolheim @DamilicePhoto @Avibase @IndiAves @MonaPatelT @KambojAnanya @Planetary_Sec @ankidurg @Jksoniias @lou_bitch @KelvinJam1 pic.twitter.com/0hNM24A184