LIVE NOW

कुलभूषण जाधव केस Live: भारत ने की पाकिस्तानी सैन्य कोर्ट का फैसला रद्द करने की अपील

इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट ऑफ जस्टिस (आईसीजे) में भारत के वकील हरीश साल्‍वे आखिरी तर्क रख रहे हैं. भारत को इसके लिए 90 मिनट का समय मिला है.

Hindi.news18.com | February 20, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebook Twitter google Linkedin
Last Updated 4 mins ago

हाइलाइट्स

पाकिस्‍तान की जेल में बंद भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव के मामले में अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय अदालत में सुनवाई चल रही है. इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट ऑफ जस्टिस (आईसीजे) में भारत के वकील हरीश साल्‍वे आखिरी तर्क रख रहे हैं. भारत को इसके लिए 90 मिनट का समय मिला है. इससे पहले सोमवार को भारत ने कोर्ट से जाधव को दी गई फांसी की सजा को रद्द करने की मांग की थी. भारत ने कहा था कि जाधव को फौरन रिहा किया जाए. इसके पक्ष में कहा गया था कि जाधव के खिलाफ पाकिस्‍तान की सैन्‍य अदालत का फैसला पूरी तरह से फर्जी है और इसमें न्‍यूनतम प्रक्रिया का पालन भी नहीं किया गया है.

लाइव अपडेट्स:-

9:46 pm (IST)
9:17 pm (IST)
8:49 pm (IST)
8:40 pm (IST)
LOAD MORE

LIVE TV

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES