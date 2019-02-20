Government of India's agent Deepak Mittal in International Court of Justice: Government of India requests this court to adjudge and declare that Pakistan acted in egregious breach of Article 36 of Vienna convention. pic.twitter.com/LEZ1pFGpmR— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
हाइलाइट्स
सुनवाई के दौरान भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव दीपक मित्तल ने अपील किया कि कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में पाकिस्तान के आरोपों में दम नहीं है.
भारत ने आईसीजे में अपील की है कि पाकिस्तानी सैन्य कोर्ट का फैसला रद्द किया जाए.
साल्वे ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने खुद इस बात का जिक्र किया है कि पाकिस्तान के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने पेशावर कोर्ट की सुनवाई को दबा दिया है.
उनके बयान में बेशर्म, निरर्थक, हास्यास्पद, खुलेआम अहंकार जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है. मैं इस मामले को वहीं खत्म करना चाहूंगा क्योंकि भारतीय संस्कृति मुझे अपमानजनक भाषा में बात करने से रोकती है.: हरीश साल्वे
जैसा कि एक पुराने वकील कहते थे, 'जब आपका कानून मजबूत होता है तो आप कानून पर जोर देते हैं, जब आपके तथ्य मजबूत होते हैं तो आप उनकी बात करते हैं और जब आप किसी भी मसले पर मजबूत नहीं हैं तो आप टेबल पर हाथ मारते हैं. इस मामले में पाकिस्तान कहावत के अनुसार टेबल पर ही हाथ मार रहा है.': हरीश साल्वे
पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव के मामले में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में सुनवाई चल रही है. इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट ऑफ जस्टिस(आईसीजे) में भारत के वकील हरीश साल्वे आखिरी तर्क रख रहे हैं. भारत को इसके लिए 90 मिनट का समय मिला है.
लाइव अपडेट्स:-
हरीश साल्वे ने आईसीजे में कहा, 'जब हम रिव्यू की बात करते हैं, तो हम कसाब केस की याद दिलाना चाहता हैं. भारत के सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उस मामले पर कहा था कि यह फांसी की सजा से जुड़ा हुआ है तो इस मामले में जो भी साक्ष्य पेश किए गए हैं उसका परीक्षण किया जा सकता है. इसी को रिव्यू कहते हैं.'
Harish Salve in ICJ: When we talk of review, I'd like to draw your attention in stark contrast in Kasab case. where the Supreme Court in India held that since it is a case of death sentence we may examine the materials on record first hand. This is called a review. pic.twitter.com/WNCWoBNkBk— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
Harish Salve: Transcript is peppered with words such as shameless,nonsensical, laughable,breathtaking arrogance. India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion. I would let the matter rest as Indian culture prevents me from indulging in a similar language of insults 2/2 https://t.co/8oE1BQrANJ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
एक संप्रभु राज्य की आलोचना अन्य राज्यों की तरह ही गरिमा के अनुसार होनी चाहिए. यह कोर्ट बच्चों के खेलने की जगह नहीं है: हरीश साल्वे
Harish Salve in ICJ on Pakistan Counsel's arguments: A criticism of a sovereign state of the case made out of the other state must be in language consistent with the dignity of other states. Humpty Dumpty has no place in this court. 1/2 #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/HwaCtVLdZf— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
Harish Salve at ICJ: As old lawyer saying goes 'When you are strong on law you hammer the law,when you are strong on facts you hammer the facts and when you are strong on neither you hammer the table'.Berefet of a case,Pakistan has hammered the proverbial table. #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/XESfMmjmfo— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019