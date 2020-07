फिर पलटा तुर्की, नमाज़ के दौरान हागिया सोफ़िया में ढके जाएंगे ईसाई प्रतीक

View this post on Instagram



"Hagia Sophia will continue to embrace everyone in a more sincere, unique way with its new status" - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan⁣ ⁣ After an 86-year hiatus, the 1,600-year-old Hagia Sophia will once again allow prayers inside. This comes following Friday's ruling by the country's highest court that the 1934 conversion of the sixth-century edifice into a museum was unlawful. ⁣ ⁣ But what does that mean for tourists visiting Istanbul's grandest structure and Gli, the cat who guards the Hagia Sophia?