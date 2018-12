Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Miss World | 2018 WE HAVE A NEW MISS WORLD !! THE 68TH MISS WORLD TITLE GOES TO: Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon Miss World | 2018 | FIRST RUNNER UP Thailand . . CONGRATULATIONS !! . #missworld #mw2018 #mwo #mw2018sanya #mw2018china #missmundo .