इमरान खान ने हिंदूओं को दी होली की बधाई तो ट्विटर पर आए मज़ेदार रिएक्शन

इमरान खान ने ट्वीट किया, 'अपने हिंदू समुदाय के लोगों को रंगो के त्योहार होली की शुभकामनाएं'

Updated: March 20, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
होली के मौके पर पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने हिंदूओं को मुबारकबाद दी तो सोशल मीडिया पर तरह तरह के रिएक्शन आए. इमरान खान ने ट्वीट किया, 'अपने हिंदू समुदाय के लोगों को रंगो के त्योहार होली की शुभकामनाएं'




इस पर 'द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' के को-प्रोड्यूसर अशोक पंडित ने ट्वीट किया पहले हमारे सैनिकों के खून से होली खेलना बंद करो और उसके बाद हमें मुबारकबाद दो.





इसके अलावा अन्य लोगों ने भी कुछ रोचक ट्वीट किए-
ऋषि बागरी लिखते हैं पाकिस्तान में केवल 10-12 हिंदू ही बचे हैं. आप उन्हें सीधे ही मैसेज दे सकते हैं.



राणा कासिफ लिखते हैं वह अगले 24 सालों तक हमारे प्रधानमंत्री रहेंगे. इसलिए चिंता की बात नहीं है. वह हमें ईद की भी मुबारकबाद देंगे. आज हम होली खेलते हैं.



बाबू बिसलेरी लिखते हैं- जितने बचे हैं वह सारे एक व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में फिट हो जाएंगे. ऐड कर दे और उधर विश कर दे.





 

 

 
