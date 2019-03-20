इमरान खान ने हिंदूओं को दी होली की बधाई तो ट्विटर पर आए मज़ेदार रिएक्शन
इमरान खान ने ट्वीट किया, 'अपने हिंदू समुदाय के लोगों को रंगो के त्योहार होली की शुभकामनाएं'
Wishing our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2019
इस पर 'द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' के को-प्रोड्यूसर अशोक पंडित ने ट्वीट किया पहले हमारे सैनिकों के खून से होली खेलना बंद करो और उसके बाद हमें मुबारकबाद दो.
Stop playing Holi with blood of our soldiers on your hands and then wish us. #PulwamaAttack. https://t.co/tqmBO1uP8Y
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2019
इसके अलावा अन्य लोगों ने भी कुछ रोचक ट्वीट किए-
ऋषि बागरी लिखते हैं पाकिस्तान में केवल 10-12 हिंदू ही बचे हैं. आप उन्हें सीधे ही मैसेज दे सकते हैं.
Only 10-12 Hindus are left in Pakistan ... you could have DM them directly
— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) March 20, 2019
राणा कासिफ लिखते हैं वह अगले 24 सालों तक हमारे प्रधानमंत्री रहेंगे. इसलिए चिंता की बात नहीं है. वह हमें ईद की भी मुबारकबाद देंगे. आज हम होली खेलते हैं.
He will be our prime minister for next 24 years so don't worry he wish us on next Eids☺️. Today, Let's celebrate Holi
— Rana Kashif (@RanaKashifA) March 20, 2019
बाबू बिसलेरी लिखते हैं- जितने बचे हैं वह सारे एक व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में फिट हो जाएंगे. ऐड कर दे और उधर विश कर दे.
Jitne bache hai woh saare ek whatsapp group mein fit aa jayenge. Add karde aur udhar wish karde
— babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) March 20, 2019
But in India, Indians wish 'EiD' to all... Not to only Muslims.
I request you not to treat Hindus as third class citizens in your country & allow them to celebrate their festivals in open just like we Muslims celebrate ours in India.
— Asfaq Ahmed Abidi (@AbidiAsfaq) March 20, 2019