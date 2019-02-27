I pray that this decency prevails and am proud to see it expressed openly and without fear. We who do not want war must insist on dignity and decency and peace for all men.

— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 27, 2019

The captured Indian pilots should be given the respect that a serving officer deserves. We are a nation that honors the brave. #PakistanArmyZindabad

— Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) February 27, 2019



I as a citizen of Pakistan request my govt to treat the “captive” Indian pilot well and send him back ASAP as a gesture of peace. Come on Pakistan you can do this #SayNoToWar

— Tooba Syed (@Tooba_Sd) February 27, 2019



The Indian Pilot should be given the best medical attention, food and care. He should be returned to India with dignity and respect as a sign of good faith and our lack of interest in war.



He was doing his duty and is not a slab of meat to be used as collateral by the two.

— HassanHusseinQureshi (@HtotheQ) February 27, 2019

