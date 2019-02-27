होम » न्यूज » दुनिया

भारतीय पायलट के वीडियो पर पाकिस्तानियों की अपील, 'उसके साथ गरिमा से पेश आओ'

पाकिस्तान की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री बेनजीर भुट्टो की भतीजी फातिमा भुट्टो ने ट्विटर पर प्रार्थना करते हुए कहा कि पायलट का सम्मान किया जाए.

News18Hindi
Updated: February 27, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
भारतीय पायलट के वीडियो पर पाकिस्तानियों की अपील, 'उसके साथ गरिमा से पेश आओ'
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
News18Hindi
Updated: February 27, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को जानकारी दी कि एक मिग-21 विमान को गिरा दिया गया और एक पायलट लापता है. हालांकि पाकिस्तान का दावा है कि उसके कब्जे में भारतीय वायु सेना के दो पायलट हैं जो उसके क्षेत्र में पकड़े गए थे. न्यूक्लियर शक्ति संपन्न दोनों देशों के मध्य बढ़ते तनाव के बीच पाकिस्तान की तरफ से कई लोगों अपनी सरकार से भारतीय पायलट के साथ गरिमापूर्वक पेश आने का आग्रह किया है.

पाकिस्तान की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री बेनजीर भुट्टो की भतीजी फातिमा भुट्टो ने ट्विटर पर प्रार्थना करते हुए कहा कि पायलट का सम्मान किया जाए.

उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "मैं प्रार्थना करती हूं कि यह शालीनता बनी रहे और यह देखकर गर्व होता है कि यह खुलकर और बिना किसी डर के व्यक्त हुआ. हम नहीं चाहते कि युद्ध हो, सभी पुरुषों के लिए गरिमा, शालीनता और शांति पर जोर दें."


Loading...

पत्रकार मंसूर अली खान ने कहा, "पकड़े गए भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलट को वह सम्मान दिया जाना जिसका एक सेवारत अधिकारी हकदार है. हम एक ऐसे राष्ट्र हैं जो बहादुरों का सम्मान करता है."



पाकिस्तान के कुछ अन्य नागरिकों ने भी भारतीय पायलट के साथ सम्मान के साथ पेश आने का आग्रह किया है.





बता दें कि  मेजर जनरल रिटायर्ड केके सिन्हा ने कहा कि जिनेवा युद्ध बंदी एक्ट के तहत पाकिस्तान को हमारे पायलट को रिहा करना ही होगा.

 

एक क्लिक और खबरें खुद चलकर आएंगी आपके पास,सब्सक्राइब करें न्यूज़18 हिंदी  WhatsApp अपडेट्स
Loading...

और भी देखें

Updated: February 22, 2019 12:15 PM ISTपुलवामा हमले पर पहली बार बोलेगी पाकिस्तानी फौज, पीएम इमरान खान दे चुके हैं खुली छूट
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES