नकाब बैन का विरोध कर रही महिला को डेनमार्क पुलिस ने गले लगाया, तस्वीर हुई वायरल
सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बुर्का या नकाब पहनने पर एक हज़ार क्रोनर के फाइन और दुबारा करने पर दस हज़ार क्रोनर का फाइन लगाया जाएगा.
इंटरनेट पर एक फोटो आजकल काफी वायरल हो रही है जिसमें एक महिला पुलिस ने बुर्का पहनी हुई दूसरी महिला के गले लग रही है. ये फोटो डेनमार्क की राजधानी कोपेनहेगेन की है. दरअसल कुछ दिन पहले डेनमार्क की संसद ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बुर्का पहनने पर रोक लगा दी थी. इसके विरोध में मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने नकाब पहनकर भारी संख्या में डेनमार्क की राजधानी के सेंट्रल जिले नोरेब्रो से बेल्लोहोज पुलिस स्टेशन तक एक अगस्त को विरोध मार्च निकाला.

नकाब पहनी हुई महिला ने बताया कि धार्मिक रूप से भेदभाव करने वाले किसी कानून के आगे हम नहीं झुकेंगे. इसके बाद पूरे इंटरनेट पर इन फोटोज़ की जैसे बाढ़ सी आ गई. इसमें से रायटर्स के फोटोग्राफर एंड्र्यू केली द्वारा खींची गई एक फोटो ने सबका ध्यान खींचा जिसमें एक महिला पुलिस नकाब पहनी हुई दूसरी महिला के गले लगे हुई थी और उसे सांत्वना दे रही थी.

कुछ समय के लिए ही सही लेकिन इस फोटो ने तनावपूर्ण माहौल को थोड़ा कम कर दिया. लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस महिला पुलिस की काफी तारीफ की क्योंकि इसने विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही महिला को बजाय थप्पड़ मारने के उसे गले लगाया.



 



 



 



 



 



कानून के मुताबिक पुलिस को इस बात का अधिकार होगा कि अगर पुलिस सार्वजनिक स्थान पर किसी को नकाब पहने हुए देखती है तो उसे नकाब उतारने को कह सकती है या फिर उसे सार्वजनिक स्थान छोड़ने को भी कह सकती है.

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, सबसे पहले, 28 साल की एक महिला को नकाब पहनने के लिए फाइन लगाया गया. कानून के अनुसार सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बुर्का या नकाब पहनने पर एक हज़ार क्रोनर के फाइन और दुबारा करने पर दस हज़ार क्रोनर का फाइन लगाया जाएगा.

इसके अलावा बैन के अन्तर्गत चेहरे को ढकने वाले मास्क और नकली दाढ़ी पर भी रोक है. मानवाधिकारों के लिए मुहिम चलाने वाले लोगों ने इस रोक का विरोध किया है जबकि इसका समर्थन करने वालों का कहना है कि बाहर से डेनमार्क आने वाले लोगों के लिए ये अच्छा है.  इससे उनको डेनिश समाज में घुल-मिल जाने में मदद मिलेगी.

