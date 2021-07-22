दुनिया

चीन में बाढ़ के ये 5 Video डराने के साथ सिखाती है सबक

चीन में 1000 साल बाद ऐसी भयंकर बाढ़ आई है. (AP)

एक वीडियो में नजर आ रहा है कि एक मेट्रो ट्रेन बाढ़ के पानी से भर गई और यात्रियों के गले तक पानी आ गया. बताया जा रहा है कि यह वीडियो हेनान के झेंग्झोऊडोंग स्‍टेशन का है.

    बीजिंग. चीन के हेनान प्रांत समेत कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश से भीषण बाढ़ आ गई है. अब तक 18 लोगों के मरने की भी खबर है. करीब 2 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्‍थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है. इस बीच चीन के बाढ़ के कई खौफनाक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में शेयर किए जा रहे हैं. ये वीडियो डराने के साथ ही सबक भी देते हैं. सबक ये कि अगर हम कुदरत के नियमों के खिलाफ जाकर काम करेंगे, तो उसका नतीजा ऐसा ही होगा.

    ऐसे ही एक वीडियो में नजर आ रहा है कि एक मेट्रो ट्रेन बाढ़ के पानी से भर गई और यात्रियों के गले तक पानी आ गया. बताया जा रहा है कि यह वीडियो हेनान के झेंग्झोऊडोंग स्‍टेशन का है.





    एक और वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि बाढ़ का पानी ट्रेन में घुस गया है. कई लोगों को सांस लेने में भी मुश्किल हो रही है. एक वीडियो में महिला कह रही है कि यह उसका अंतिम संदेश हो सकता है.







    चीनी सोशल मीडिया में लोगों ने वीडियो जारी करके कहा कि शकोउलू रेलवे स्‍टेशन पर कई यात्री डूबकर मर गए. हालांकि इस दावे की स्‍वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है.

