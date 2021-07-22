चीन में बाढ़ के ये 5 Video डराने के साथ सिखाती है सबक



Passengers were trapped on a metro line in Zhengzhou, China after downpours hit the city. Rescue efforts have been underway. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/im4nvAfhv0

— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 20, 2021



This is what pulling through together really is. Many different videos like this are surfacing on social media now, showing the power of the water and the power of people sticking together. pic.twitter.com/ZQYhQJ8M3J

— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 21, 2021



If you see these kinds of videos going around Weibo and elsewhere you realize just how many incidents occurred today apart from the bigger ones. This family of three managed to be pulled from the mud. 🙌 #henan #zhengzhou pic.twitter.com/x9e9ODm91O

— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021



The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX

— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021



Yesterday afternoon, the rainstorm in Zhengzhou was the peak of Go off work. Twelve people died . Today, the rainfall has dropped, and so has the water level.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/opYUOFmxnk

— Sharing travel (@lsjngs) July 21, 2021

चीन के हेनान प्रांत समेत कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश से भीषण बाढ़ आ गई है. अब तक 18 लोगों के मरने की भी खबर है. करीब 2 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्‍थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है. इस बीच चीन के बाढ़ के कई खौफनाक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में शेयर किए जा रहे हैं. ये वीडियो डराने के साथ ही सबक भी देते हैं. सबक ये कि अगर हम कुदरत के नियमों के खिलाफ जाकर काम करेंगे, तो उसका नतीजा ऐसा ही होगा.ऐसे ही एक वीडियो में नजर आ रहा है कि एक मेट्रो ट्रेन बाढ़ के पानी से भर गई और यात्रियों के गले तक पानी आ गया. बताया जा रहा है कि यह वीडियो हेनान के झेंग्झोऊडोंग स्‍टेशन का है.एक और वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि बाढ़ का पानी ट्रेन में घुस गया है. कई लोगों को सांस लेने में भी मुश्किल हो रही है. एक वीडियो में महिला कह रही है कि यह उसका अंतिम संदेश हो सकता है.चीनी सोशल मीडिया में लोगों ने वीडियो जारी करके कहा कि शकोउलू रेलवे स्‍टेशन पर कई यात्री डूबकर मर गए. हालांकि इस दावे की स्‍वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है.