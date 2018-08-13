होम » न्यूज » दुनिया

एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसे किया जा रहा मज़ाक, पैसेंजर्स ने ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

अमेरिका के एक एयरपोर्ट की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. एयरपोर्ट में नकली पावर सॉकेट लगाकर यात्रियों से प्रैंक (मजाक) किया जा रहा है. एयरपोर्ट में दीवारों, गेट और यहां तक की डस्टबिन में भी पावर सॉकेट के स्टिकर लगवा दिए गए हैं.

आपने एयरपोर्ट, रेलवे स्टेशनों और बस स्टैंड में मोबाइल या लैपटॉप चार्ज करने के लिए पावर आउटले सॉकेट तो जरूर देखे होंगे. लेकिन, अगर ये पावर सॉकेट नकली निकल गए, तो? अमेरिका के एक एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसा ही हो रहा है.

दरअसल, अमेरिका के एक एयरपोर्ट की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. एयरपोर्ट में नकली पावर सॉकेट लगाकर यात्रियों से प्रैंक (मजाक) किया जा रहा है.

एयरपोर्ट में दीवारों, गेट और यहां तक की डस्टबिन में भी पावर सॉकेट के स्टिकर लगवा दिए गए हैं. जब यात्री इनमें अपना फोन या लैपटॉप चार्ज करने करने जाते हैं, तो खुद नकली सॉकेट देखकर गुस्सा जाहिर कर रहे हैं.

सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूजर्स ने ऐसे रिएक्शन दिए हैं.















कुछ यूजर्स ने कहा कि एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसा मज़ाक नहीं किया जाना चाहिए. क्योंकि, जरूरी नहीं है कि आपके मज़ाक पर यात्रियों को हंसी ही आए.

