एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसे किया जा रहा मज़ाक, पैसेंजर्स ने ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा
अमेरिका के एक एयरपोर्ट की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. एयरपोर्ट में नकली पावर सॉकेट लगाकर यात्रियों से प्रैंक (मजाक) किया जा रहा है. एयरपोर्ट में दीवारों, गेट और यहां तक की डस्टबिन में भी पावर सॉकेट के स्टिकर लगवा दिए गए हैं.
दरअसल, अमेरिका के एक एयरपोर्ट की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. एयरपोर्ट में नकली पावर सॉकेट लगाकर यात्रियों से प्रैंक (मजाक) किया जा रहा है.
एयरपोर्ट में दीवारों, गेट और यहां तक की डस्टबिन में भी पावर सॉकेट के स्टिकर लगवा दिए गए हैं. जब यात्री इनमें अपना फोन या लैपटॉप चार्ज करने करने जाते हैं, तो खुद नकली सॉकेट देखकर गुस्सा जाहिर कर रहे हैं.
सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूजर्स ने ऐसे रिएक्शन दिए हैं.
There are many different levels of evil, and then there’s the person who put this fake plug socket sticker on the wall at Glasgow Airport. pic.twitter.com/jcn5ytMFVQ
— Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) April 9, 2018
Whoever put up this fake sticker of an open outlet at the airport, you are now my enemy for life. pic.twitter.com/TYEJKmY6Zg
— Brandon Ewing (@Atrioc) August 6, 2018
I SAT HERE SO I COULD CHARGE MY PHONE BUT THIS OUTLET IS A FUCKING STICKER IM SO MMAD NDKSKSK pic.twitter.com/ER96aAiVB8
— k🖤 (@cryptidshownu) July 19, 2018
Will the person who’s putting fake outlet stickers all over the airport please die already thanks pic.twitter.com/zamnWgQMlh
— Alish Erman (@alishisthebest) July 19, 2018
Why!!!! It looks so real!! Why put a sticker of an outlet on the wall in the terminal !! So triggered pic.twitter.com/1TTWtmXUS7
— Kyle Kerouac (@KyleKerouac) June 27, 2018
Two words... outlet stickers. Non-stop entertainment in any travel hub. pic.twitter.com/kXEc4kALSa
— ONE-$HOT (@StevEOnEShoT) July 2, 2018
कुछ यूजर्स ने कहा कि एयरपोर्ट पर ऐसा मज़ाक नहीं किया जाना चाहिए. क्योंकि, जरूरी नहीं है कि आपके मज़ाक पर यात्रियों को हंसी ही आए.