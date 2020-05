Photos: अपने बीमार बच्चे को हॉस्पिटल की इमरजेंसी में लेकर पहुंची बिल्ली, डॉक्टर्स भी रह गए हैरान

View this post on Instagram



Staff at an Istanbul hospital received an unusual patient after a cat brought her sick kitten in for emergency care. Pictures of the incident went viral online as the staff attended to the kitten before returning it to its mother later in the day. Patients like these are not uncommon in hospitals and pharmacies across the country with ailing stray cats and dogs often making their way into these facilities to seek emergency treatment. Photo: Ozcanmerveee/ Twitter • #Istanbul #Turkey #Cats #Dogs #Hospitals #Emergency