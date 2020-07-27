TV पर एंकर को देख दर्शक ने मैसेज किया- जल्दी डॉक्टर से मिलिए, टेस्ट में निकला कैंसर
एंकर को दर्शक ने मैसेज किया-डॉक्टर के पास जाइए
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
BBC की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ये कहानी है अमेरिका के मशहूर टीवी चैनल WFLA में काम करने वाली एंकर-प्रेसेंटर विक्टोरिया प्राइस की. विक्टोरिया ने बीते गुरुवार को सोशल मीडिया पर बताया, 'एक दर्शक ने मुझे पिछले महीने ईमेल किया. उन्होंने मेरी गर्दन पर एक गांठ देखी. उन्होंने कहा कि ये गांठ बिल्कुल वैसी ही है, जैसी उनको थी.' उन्होंने बताया कि दर्शक ने उन्हें जल्द से जल्द डॉक्टर को दिखाने की सलाह दी थी. जब विक्टोरिया डॉक्टर के पास गयीं तो उन्हें पता चला कि उस दर्शक की ही तरह उनकी गर्दन में पड़ी ये गांठ भी कैंसर ही थी. फिलहाल विक्टोरिया इलाज कराने के लिए मेडिकल लीव पर हैं.
Hi! I agree, not the easiest to see. It’s not super obvious unless you know what to look for. This screenshot shows it a bit better. I’m still learning but doc explained that the tumor is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out, hence the subtle protrusion. pic.twitter.com/NFeoRVcUdz— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 24, 2020
ईमेल ने बचा ली जिंदगी
विक्टोरिया ने बताया कि इस दर्शक ने ईमेल में लिखा था- 'हेलो, मैंने अभी-अभी आपकी न्यूज़ रिपोर्ट देखी. मुझे आपकी गर्दन पर दिख रही गांठ को देखकर चिंता हो रही है. प्लीज अपना थायराइड चैक कराइए. ये देखकर मुझे अपनी गर्दन की गांठ याद आ गई. मेरी गांठ कैंसर वाली निकली थी. सतर्क रहिए.' उन्होंने बताया कि मुझे ये गांठ नज़र नहीं आती थी इसलिए मैंने जवाब में लिखा था कि मुझे तस्वीर में कोई गांठ नहीं दिख रही है और वे चाहे तो इस बारे में और विस्तार से कुछ बता सकते हैं. बाद में इस दर्शक ने उन्हें एक स्क्रीन शॉट भेजा जिसमें ये हलकी सी नज़र आ रही थी.
A bit of ~personal news~ to share.
Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.
I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM
— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020
विक्टोरिया ने ट्विटर पर बताया- ये उस वक़्त आसानी से नहीं नज़र आती थी. मैंने जब ध्यान दिया तब जाकर ये नज़र आई. इस स्क्रीनशॉट में आप और ठीक तरह से देख सकते हैं. इस बारे में अभी और पता कर रही हूं, लेकिन डॉक्टर ने कहा है कि ट्यूमर मेरे थायराइड के बीच में है. ये ग्लैंड्स को आगे और ऊपर की तरफ धकेल रहा है, इसलिए थोड़ा बाहर निकला हुआ दिख रहा है. विक्टोरिया ने बताया कि ट्यूमर निकालने के लिए जल्द उनका एक ऑपरेशन होगा.'
View this post on Instagram
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP
विक्टोरिया ने एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में भी उस दर्शक का शुक्रिया अदा किया है- "मैं हमेशा उस महिला की शुक्रगुज़ार रहूंगी, जिन्होंने मुझे लिखने का कष्ट उठाया. वो मुझे व्यक्तिगत तौर पर बिल्कुल नहीं जानती थीं. उन्हें ये बताने की ज़रूरत नहीं थी, लेकिन फिर भी उन्होंने बताया. इसी का मतलब है किसी का आपके साथ होना. है ना?" बता दें कि थायराइड कैंसर पुरुषों के मुक़ाबले महिलाओं में ज़्यादा होता है. विक्टोरिया ने बताया कि अमरीका में इस साल इस तरह के कैंसर के क़रीब 75% मामले महिलाओं में दर्ज किए गए.