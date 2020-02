प्यार हुआ तो भूल गए शादी की उम्र! सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई पाकिस्तान की ये तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram



To answer everyone’s questions - my younger brother went to my dad to talk about a girl he wanted to marry my dad said yes no problem they went round to her house and asked for her hand in marriage and a year later as you can see they are married mashallah. we havent forced neither of them into this marriage and they ll both to move to oman and carry on with their studies together over there ❤️ they are happy kindly stop asking me questions now 😒 SWIPE ▶️ photograpy @moazzamphotography