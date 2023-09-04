5 Bollywood Films That Explored Love Triangles
Karan Johar adapted the American Arch
ie-Betty-Veronica love
story in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and included an 8-year-old girl to add a uniue twist.
In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah RUkh Khan and Preity Zinta fall in love with each other, while Saif Ali Khan also harbours feelings for Preity.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai explored a love triangle between Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.
Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) takes Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) to Italy when he learns she hasn’t moved on from Sameer (Salman Khan).
In this love story, the third character, Geet’s first love Himanshu, is forgotten as Geet (iKareena Kapoor) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) fall in love.