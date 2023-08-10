Producer: Nishad T

6 Most Expensive Spices

Spices that we use on a daily basis have a lot of health benefits.

And naturally, some of these spices are very expensive

The most exepsvie of them all is Kesar that is sold for ₹3 Lakhs per kilogram

Vanilla Beans are usually sold for ₹30-40 thousand per kilo.

The aromatic Mahlab is sold for around ₹20 thousand per kilogram

Long Pepper will cost you anywhere around ₹15 thousand per kilo. 

The sweet Sri Lankan Or Ceylon Cinnamon is about ₹80 thousand per kilo.

Clove costs between ₹30-₹35 thousand per kilo in the global market.